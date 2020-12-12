Sukirti Kandpal: If TV is so bad then why do film stars promote their films on TV though we don’t promote our shows in films?

Sukirti Kandpal feels the discussion around TV content going downhill is one-sided. While healthy competition with films and web is acceptable, the actor is against looking down upon the medium.

“Films, TV or web — different mediums have different kinds of audience. As far as content is concerned, the two factors that matter are whether it’s relatable and relevant… we might keep arguing, but I think TV was, is and will remain relevant, because like every other medium, it’s a reflection of our society. TV is evolving constantly,” she opines, adding that everyone cannot relate to the same kind of content.

“There’s explicit content on the web I can’t relate to, but that doesn’t mean the medium isn’t creating good stories. Also, if TV is so bad, why do film stars come to TV shows to promote their projects? We don’t promote our shows in films. It seems TV is being used when required and when we talk about it, the medium is conveniently denied the position it deserves,” says the actor, who’s been a part of shows such as Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Dill Mill Gayye, among others.

Many actors have also said they aren’t happy with the kind of roles sketched on TV. Kandpal, 33, agrees that not all shows, characters are good, but is quick to add, “It’s always in the actor’s hand to choose the right kind of work. In the last few years, all my characters — be it Dr Riddhima, Piya or Alia — have been loved, because they have a mind of their own… I feel you get what you seek.”

Although film and web offers are coming her way, Kandpal has decided to stick to TV for now. “I’ve been offered lead parts in films and web shows, but things didn’t work out. I have no regrets. Everything happens in its own time,” she signs off.

