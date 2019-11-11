Six cops injured in stone-pelting after accident

varanasi

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 00:48 IST

Six police personnel were injured in stone-pelting after death of a youth in a road accident at Tankha Paschim village on the Shahganj-Ayodhya road in Jaunpur district on Sunday, police said

The locals attacked the police team when they tried to rescue the driver of the Scorpio held hostage by them.

Police said Dileep Yadav, 35, a resident Mohiddinpur, was on way to his in-laws’ house in Khairuddinpur by a bike when the speedy Scorpion hit his bike near Tankha Pashchim village killing him on the spot. Angry locals blocked the road and held Scorpio’s driver Pawan Chaurasia hostage.

On information, police reached the spot and tried to free Chaurasia from the locals, resulting in violence in which six cops, including inspector Jai Prakash Singh, were injured, police said.

Circle officer Ajay Srivastav along with heavy police force reached the spot and controlled the situation. He said that the injured cops, including Jai Prakash Singh, sub inspector Mansha Ram, constable Ashwani Sharma, were rushed to the hospital where they were given treatment.

Srivastava said that a case would be registered in this connection and strict action would be taken. He said that a case would also be registered against the driver of the scorpio for rash driving.