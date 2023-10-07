Want to your Chinese horoscope predictions? These are the luckiest signs this week from October 9-15, 2023

Horse This week, Horse, your good fortune has a mysterious touch. It's like the spooky season when you receive blessings from your ancestors. Even if your ancestors are just one generation ahead, you can learn from their mistakes. Don't let old family issues control your life. People who break these patterns tend to make thoughtful choices. In Chinese astrology, every sign is either Yin or Yang.

If you feel like it, you can light incense this week to honour your loved ones who have passed away. You can also offer fruits and flowers as offerings. It's best to avoid consuming animal products during this time, as they may attract negative energy.

Goat

Goat, your luck this week is directly linked to your hard work and skills. The good things happening to you are a result of your dedication. Keep being consistent, and this positive energy will continue to grace your life. You might even complete a project or journey ahead of schedule.

Spending quality time with loved ones or partners will be highly beneficial. Be attentive, listen without interrupting, and fully engage during your time together. Quality matters more than quantity this week.

Rabbit

Rabbit, your luck this week is incredibly strong, making you feel like an exclamation point in life. However, be cautious of those who might try to take advantage of your good fortune. Wearing an evil eye pendant can protect you from negative energy.

Using rose quartz or blue kyanite crystals during meditation can help you align with positive energy and make the most of your remarkable luck.

Snake

Snake, your fortune this week depends on your ability to make decisive choices. If you find yourself wavering between different options, avoid seeking too many opinions from others. Instead, turn inward, meditate in silence, and trust that the right answers will come from within.

Be mindful of the company you keep as well. You may have a tendency to share your secrets or ideas, giving others an opportunity to get ahead of you in various aspects of life.

Tiger

Tiger, your fortune this week carries a traditional essence, like the sound of a coin. Much of your blessings will come from following the wisdom that has been passed down through the ages. There's a reason why older people tend to offer similar advice – it works.

Consider spending time with your grandparents or other elders in your family this week. You can gain valuable insights and bridge the generation gap by listening to their experiences with luck and life's lessons.

