PSG's Di Maria and Marquinhos homes robbed during Sunday's Nantes game: Report

Paris St Germain players Angel Di Maria's and Marquinhos were robbed during their club's Sunday home game against Nantes, French sports daily L'Equipe said, adding members of their families were held hostage during the events. That is why, after a brief discussion with PSG sports director Leonardo, Di Maria was taken off the pitch by coach Mauricio Pochettino after 62 minutes, the newspaper added.

In a statement obtained from PSG by Reuters, Brazilian defender and club captain Marquinhos said his parents' home had been robbed during the Nantes game while his family was on the premises. "But nobody was hurt and everybody is well... French authorities have launched an inquiry", the statement said.

Di Maria, who just extended his contract with PSG by one season until 2022, had already been a victim of an attempted burglary in 2015, during his spell with Manchester United. L'Equipe said the burglars managed to steal a safe from Di Maria's home containing jewels and watches worth at least 500,000 euros ($596,200).

PSG ended up losing 1-2 to Nantes, their fourth home defeat of the season, missing an opportunity to move top of the Ligue 1 standings.