Give me a damn hug, brother: Check out Vivek Ramaswamy’s epic response to Obama comparison by Chris Christie

With the main man missing from the first GOP Debate on Fox News, it was bloody free-for-all between the 8 contenders who hope to become the Republican nominee and for many the new kid on the block was the main target.

Vivek Ramaswamy and the infamous hug (that never was?)

During the debate, Vivek Ramaswamy’s introduction which included the infamous lines “skinny kid with a funny name” reminded many folks of name that is as popular as Satan at Republican conventions: Barack Obama.

The opening statement drew ire from both sides of the aisle. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie attacked Ramaswamy saying: “"I've had enough, already tonight, of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT standing up here,” Christie said. “And the last person in one of these debates ... who stood in the middle of the stage and said, 'What's a skinny guy with an odd last name doing up here - Barack Obama. And I'm afraid we're dealing with the same type of amateur standing on the stage tonight.”

Reacting to the attack, Vivek Ramaswamy replied: “Give me a hug like you did to Obama, and you’ll help elect me just like you did to Obama. Give me the damn hug, brother.”

Ramaswamy was referring to a 2012 incident when Chris Christie was accused of “hugging” Obama during the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy which hit days before the 2012 presidential election. It’s a claim that Christie has kept denying since 2012 saying: “I didn’t hug him.”

Meanwhile, Jen Psaki, who served the Biden administration as the White House Press Secretary noted on X: “Skinny guy with a funny name” sounds very….Obamaesque.”

Other X users, including the DeSantis campaign, also pointed out the similarity.

Reject Ukraine Consensus

Going against the grain on the hot-topic Ukraine issue, Ramaswamy also disagreed with fellow debaters on the Ukraine issue and said: “I reject the consensus that “winning” in Ukraine is a vital U.S. interest. Nearly the entire GOP field rails against Biden, but cut through the grandstanding and it turns out they’re solidly with him on the most important foreign policy issue of our time. America First 2.0”

Runing for President of USA, not MSNBC

He also strongly defended Trump, while attacking Chris Christie by saying: “If folks at home want to watch a bunch of people blindly bash Trump, they can just flip the channel and watch MSNBC right now. But I’m not running for President of MSNBC, I’m running for President of the United States.”

Incidentally, Trump during his interview with Tucker Carlson, which released as the same time as the GOP debate, had also mocked MSNBC called it MSDNC, referring to the channel’s alleged support to the Democratic party.

Vivek’s Top 10 Hits

During the debate, Ramaswamy also reiterated his “top 10 truths”:

1. God is real.

2. There are two genders.

3. Human flourishing requires fossil fuels.

4. Reverse racism is racism.

5. An open border is no border.

6. Parents determine the education of their children.

7. The nuclear family is the greatest form of governance known to mankind.

8. Capitalism lifts people up from poverty.

9. There are three branches of the U.S. government, not four.

10. The U.S. Constitution is the strongest guarantor of freedoms in history.

