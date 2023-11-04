Pakistan airbase Miyanwali under attack, 3 militants killed in response: Reports

Pak Air Force base in Nothern Pakistan's Mianwali reportedly came under a massive terror attack involving suicide bombers on Friday night. Several videos of the attack were shared on social media. Reuters quoted the Pakistan military and reported that three attackers were killed in response to the attack. Three attackers are still active inside the base as heavy gunfighting is on, it said. Visual of the Pakistan airbase Miyanwali under attack from social media videos.

Reports said the Taliban-linked group Tehreek-e-Jihad claimed responsibility for the attack. The attackers were eliminated and the clearance operation is underway, reports said.

According to claims, the attackers used a ladder to enter the fenced walls of the airbase and they were equipped with the latest weapons. In the attack, multiple planes parked inside the Air Force base were destroyed, reports said. The attack and the extent of damage have been confirmed by the Pakistan Army but they called it a failed terror attack.

"On 04 November, 2023, in the early hours of the day, Mianwali Training Air Base of Pakistan Air Force came under a failed terrorist attack which, Alhumdolliah, due to the swift and effective response by the troops, has been foiled and thwarted, ensuring the safety and security of personnel and assets. Demonstrating exceptional courage and timely response, 3 x terrorists were neutralised even before they could enter the base while remaining 3 terrorists have been cornered/isolated due to timely and effective response by the troops. However, during the attack, some damage to three already grounded aircraft and a fuel bowser also occurred. A comprehensive joint clearance and combing operation is in final stages to completely clear the area. Pakistan Armed Forces remain committed to eliminating menace of terrorism from the country at all costs," statement issued by the Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail