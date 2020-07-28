e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World Cinema / Court director Chaitanya Tamhane’s The Disciple selected in competition section of Venice Film Festival

Court director Chaitanya Tamhane’s The Disciple selected in competition section of Venice Film Festival

National award-winning director Chaitanya Tamhane’s new Marathi film The Disciple has been selected in the Competition section of the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival.

world-cinema Updated: Jul 28, 2020 18:24 IST
Press Trust of India
The Disciple is Chaitanya Tamhane’s second feature.
The Disciple is Chaitanya Tamhane’s second feature.
         

National award-winning director Chaitanya Tamhane’s new Marathi film The Disciple has been selected in the Competition section of the 77th edition of the Venice Film Festival. The Disciple will represent India at the prestigious festival along with Ivan Ayr-directed Meel Patthar (Milestone), which will bow into the Horizons category.

The gala, to be held from September 2 to 12 on the Lido, will be the first major international film event to take place physically since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Competition section fetes up to 20 feature films from across the globe for world premiere, whereas Horizons (Orizzonti) is an international competition dedicated to films representing new aesthetic and expressive trends in world cinema.

Tamhane's The Disciple, a 127-minute long feature, stars Aditya Modak, Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave, and Kiran Yadnyopavit. It has been produced by Sir actor Vivek Gomber through his Zoo Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

 

The Disciple marks Tamhane’s return to Venice after he won the Best Film - Orizzonti and Lion of the Future award for Court in 2014. Court, poignant commentary on India's judicial system, also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in 2015 and was India's official entry for the Best Foreign Film at the 2016 Oscars.

Tamhane called the selection of The Disciple in the competition segment “an important milestone” for the Indian independent cinema. “Over the last 76 years, the competition in Venice has showcased some of the absolute best films in cinema history. It is an overwhelming feeling to know that The Disciple has been selected for this honour. I want to thank the Venice film festival for showing this faith in my work once again after ‘Court’. This is an important milestone for not just us but also for the Indian independent cinema movement,” Tamhane said in a statement.

Ayr's Meel Patthar (Milestone) is a 98-minute long film, starring Suvinder Vicky and Lakshvir Saran. The director's most recognised work is the crime drama Soni. The film, which later released on Netflix, was met with positive reviews for its commentary on patriarchy across classes and the performance of its lead actors Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and Saloni Batra as two Delhi Police officers.

Soni premiered in the Horizons section of the 75th Venice International Film Festival. Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding was the last Indian film to feature in the main competition at the Venice Film Festival and win the coveted Golden Lion in 2001. Hollywood star Cate Blanchett is the president of the main competition jury this year. The Festival’s recent titles include acclaimed movies such as Roma, Joker and Birdman.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
PM Modi to meet banks, NBFCs tomorrow to discuss financial sector
PM Modi to meet banks, NBFCs tomorrow to discuss financial sector
Disengagement of troops at most locations complete, says China
Disengagement of troops at most locations complete, says China
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Rajasthan cabinet sticks to July 31 as assembly session date, reply sent to governor
Rajasthan cabinet sticks to July 31 as assembly session date, reply sent to governor
In Imran Khan’s 18-point Kashmir plan for Aug 5, outreach to Turkey, Malaysia and China
In Imran Khan’s 18-point Kashmir plan for Aug 5, outreach to Turkey, Malaysia and China
Owaisi alleges PM Modi will violate ‘constitutional oath’ by attending Ram Temple ceremony
Owaisi alleges PM Modi will violate ‘constitutional oath’ by attending Ram Temple ceremony
Watch: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai, likely to continue for next 48 hrs
Watch: Rain lashes parts of Mumbai, likely to continue for next 48 hrs
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world cinema news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In