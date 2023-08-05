Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
11 killed in landslide at mountain resort in Georgia

Aug 05, 2023 01:32 AM IST

Drone footage of the landslide showed mud, tree trunks and other debris partly covering the lush green valley.

A landslide killed at least 11 people in the mountain resort town of Shovi in Georgia, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on Friday.

Rescue workers carry the body of a victim of a landslide, near Shovi, about 140 kilometers (85 miles) northwest of the capital Tbilisi, Georgia, Friday.(AP)

The landslide struck the resort in the Racha region, known for its mineral water, on Thursday.

According to Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, dozens of people were still missing. The Interior Ministry said rescue operations were proceeding.

