14 people die in iron mine flood in China, 1 missing
Published on Sep 18, 2022 03:58 PM IST
Chinese authorities said Saturday that 14 people had died and one remained missing after a flood at an iron mine earlier this month.
The search and rescue operation has ended and an investigation into the cause of the Sept. 2 flood is underway, the Tangshan city government said in a brief statement.
The mine is about 160 kilometers (100 miles) east of Beijing in Hebei province. Hebei is a major producer of iron ore and steel.
