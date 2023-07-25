1400 pounds of cheese recalled in New York over fears of ‘Listeria’ bacterial contamination

The Food and Drug Administration(FDA) announced on Friday that 1400 pounds of cheese from Cooperstown Cheese Company, based in Milford, NY, have been recalled over fears of listeria bacteria contamination, New York Post reported. “Routine environmental testing” done by the company and an FDA inspection, led to the finding of bacteria.

Representational Image(Getty Images)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

FDA have also issued a warning about the company’s cheeses that were purchased, sold and distributed through farmer’s markets, restaurants and retail stores from June 21, 2023 to July 10, 2023, over listeria concerns.

The cheeses that were recalled were labeled as Jersey Girl, Toma Celena, SK, Jersey Gold, Marielle, Jersey Girl with garlic/rosemary, Jersey Girl spring onion, Bobby’s got the Blues, Toma Torino, Jersey Gold with garlic, and Abbie.

ALSO READ| Hollywood stars are avoiding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid their tension with the British Royal Family: Report

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), listeria bacteria can make their way into raw milk due to contact with animal poop or unhygienic conditions at a farm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notably, bacteria Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious infection. The consequences of an infection can be very dangerous for pregnant women as the bacteria affects the fetus, which may lead to miscarriages and stillbirths. It can also cause serious health issues to adults 65 and older, newborns and those with weakened immune systems.

According to The Cleveland Clinic, every year 1600 persons in the US, are diagnosed with listeria. Listeria monocytogenes causes a disease called listeriosis which can be diagnosed via laboratory tests of the blood, spinal fluid or placenta.

In recent times, there have been several deaths due to listeria outbreaks in the United States. According to CDC, soft cheeses; meats, cheeses and salads from the deli; deli meats, cold cuts, hot dogs, and fermented or dry sausages; pâté or meat spreads; cold-smoked fish; sprouts; melons; and raw (unpasteurized) milk and raw milk products are likely food items which can be contaminated with the listeria bacteria.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}