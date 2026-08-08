19-yr-old Indo-Canadian ride operator accused of sexually assaulting woman

An Indo-Canadian teenager has been charged with sexual assault connected to an incident at an amusement park where he was employed.

Mugshot released by police in Vaughan of 19-year-old Jugaad Dhami, who has been charged with sexual assault. (York Regional Police)

The alleged assault occurred at an amusement in the city of Vaughan in the province of Ontario. York Regional Police (YRP) said on Friday that on Wednesday, 19-year-old Jugaad Dhami, resident of Brampton in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), was charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.

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YRP said it was reported that on May 25, a youth was at an amusement park in Vaughan with her friends and while she “was boarding a ride, she was sexually assaulted by a ride operator as he conducted safety checks.”

The case was undertaken by investigators with YRP’s Special Victims Unit, and the suspect’s photograph was also released “as they believe there may be additional victims.”

YRP said a sexual assault includes any non-consensual contact of a sexual nature. It encouraged potential victims who felt they may have been subjected to sexual assault to come forward and report the incident to police. “There is no statute of limitations for sexual offences and offenders can be prosecuted well after the date of the offence,” the statement added.

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