Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / 2 Israeli cops injured Jerusalem's Old City, gunman killed

2 Israeli cops injured Jerusalem's Old City, gunman killed

AFP |
Oct 13, 2023 04:27 AM IST

One of the officers was in serious condition and the other was lightly wounded, police said citing medics.

Two officers were wounded Thursday in a shooting in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem and the gunman was killed by Israeli forces, police said, as tensions spike amid deadly fighting with Gaza militants.

Israeli police secure the scene following reports of gunfire directed at Shalem police station near the Old City of Jerusalem,(REUTERS)

An armed 20-year-old man from the city's eastern sector "opened fire at police officers who were standing in front of the" Shalem police station near the Old City, police spokesman Dean Elsdunne said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

An AFP photographer saw what appeared to be a dead body outside the police station with dozens of officers in the area.

One of the officers was in serious condition and the other was lightly wounded, police said citing medics.

As the gunman "attempted to flee the scene", officers "managed to... successfully neutralise him. He was declared deceased at the scene", said Elsdunne.

At least 33 Palestinians have been killed in east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank in violence related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since Saturday, when Hamas militants launched a major assault.

Israel is reeling under the surprise multi-pronged attack that began early Saturday and has claimed at least 1,200 lives in Israel.

More than 1,400 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air strikes and artillery fire on the blockaded Gaza Strip since Saturday, according to official figures.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shooting gunman israel
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP