Fri, Aug 29, 2025
2 killed in Russian strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region, says Ukraine

AFP
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 01:41 pm IST

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Dnipropetrovsk, a central administrative area, had been largely spared from intense fighting.

Ukraine said on Friday Russian overnight strikes had killed two people in Dnipropetrovsk, days after Kyiv admitted for the first time that Moscow's army was advancing into the region.

Lysak said the drone strike on the Synelnyky district also wounded a 50-year-old woman.(AFP/Representational)
Lysak said the drone strike on the Synelnyky district also wounded a 50-year-old woman.(AFP/Representational)

"Unfortunately, two people died -- a man and a woman. Sincere condolences to the relatives," Sergiy Lysak, the head of the regional military administration, wrote on Telegram.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Dnipropetrovsk, a central administrative area, had been largely spared from intense fighting.

But Kyiv acknowledged on Tuesday that Russian troops had entered the region, following statements to the same effect by Moscow since last month.

Lysak said the drone strike on the Synelnyky district also wounded a 50-year-old woman.

A separate attack on the city of Dnipro wounded two people, including a 46-year-old man who was in a "serious condition", he said.

Dnipropetrovsk is not one of the five Ukrainian regions -- Donetsk, Kherson, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Crimea -- that Moscow has publicly claimed as Russian territory.

But Russia has claimed to have captured some settlements there since July.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Trump-Putin meet Liveon Hindustan Times.
