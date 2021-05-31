Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 2 killed, over 20 hurt in deadly shooting near banquet hall in Florida
world news

2 killed, over 20 hurt in deadly shooting near banquet hall in Florida

Three people got out of an SUV and opened fire into a crowd outside with assault rifles and handguns, police director Alfredo Ramirez said. Authorities believe the shooting was targeted.
Agencies | , Hialeah
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 08:21 AM IST
People wait for information outside of the scene of a shooting at a banquet hall near Hialeah, Fla., Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP)

Two people died and an estimated 20 to 25 people were injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall in South Florida, police said. The gunfire erupted early on Sunday at El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, police told news outlets.

The banquet hall had been rented out for a concert. Three people got out of an SUV and opened fire into a crowd outside with assault rifles and handguns, police director Alfredo Ramirez said. Authorities believe the shooting was targeted.

“These are cold-blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice,” Ramirez tweeted. Two people died at the scene, police said. As many as 25 people went to various hospitals for treatment. No arrests were immediately announced.

Gun-related deaths rise

Gun-related homicides have surged across the US over the past year. President Joe Biden last month branded gun violence in the country an “epidemic”. There were more than 43,000 gun-related deaths in the US last year, including suicides, according to Gun Violence Archive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
florida shooting gun violence
TRENDING NEWS

This kangaroo’s perfect physique may push you to do some bench presses. Watch

Clingy doggo isn’t happy about hooman’s work from home, does this. Watch

76-year-old inspires people with fitness journey, his video is viral. Watch

Diver finds couple’s lost diamond engagement ring at the bottom of lake. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Parents Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP