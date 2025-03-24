2,000 new HIV cases possible every day due to USAID cuts, warns UN agency

There could be 2,000 new HIV infections every day globally due to USAID cuts, the United Nations AIDS agency said on Monday. A USAID flag flutters outside, as the USAID building sits closed to employees after a memo was issued advising agency personnel to work remotely, in Washington on February 3.(Reuters)

"If U.S. Assistance is not restored and not replaced by other funding - and we have not heard of other governments pledging to fill the gap - there would be an additional 6.3 million more AIDS related deaths - in the next 4 years," Winnie Byanyima the executive director of UNAIDS told reporters in Geneva on Monday.