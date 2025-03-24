Menu Explore
2,000 new HIV cases possible every day due to USAID cuts, warns UN agency

Reuters |
Mar 24, 2025 05:35 PM IST

There could be 2,000 new HIV infections every day globally due to USAID cuts, the United Nations AIDS agency said on Monday.

A USAID flag flutters outside, as the USAID building sits closed to employees after a memo was issued advising agency personnel to work remotely, in Washington on February 3.(Reuters)
"If U.S. Assistance is not restored and not replaced by other funding - and we have not heard of other governments pledging to fill the gap - there would be an additional 6.3 million more AIDS related deaths - in the next 4 years," Winnie Byanyima the executive director of UNAIDS told reporters in Geneva on Monday.

