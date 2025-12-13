3 US lawmakers introduce resolution to end 50% tariffs on Indian goods

Three members of the US House of Representatives have introduced a resolution that could remove the 50% US tariff on Indian goods by revoking the Trump administration’s declaration of a national emergency under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Democratic members Deborah Ross, Raja Krishnamoorthy and Marc Veasey are backing the effort in the House. The US Chamber of Commerce in Washington, DC. (Bloomberg)

In a statement, the three lawmakers condemned the tariffs on India as putting jobs and innovation at risk.

“North Carolina’s economy is deeply connected to India through trade, investment, and a vibrant Indian-American community,” said Congresswoman Ross, adding that Indian companies had invested over a billion dollars in the state and helped create thousands of jobs. “When Trump destabilizes this relationship with illegal tariffs, he puts North Carolina jobs, innovation, and our long-term competitiveness at risk,” Ross added.

Congressman Veasey, who represents a district in North Texas, added that the “illegal tariffs” on India functioned as a tax on the people of the region already struggling with affordability. Illinois Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthy — who has also launched his campaign to win a seat in the US Senate — said that the tariffs on India were part of an “irresponsible tariff strategy” that “weakens a critical partnership”.

This resolution joins previous legislative efforts to create pressure on the Trump administration to improve ties with India. In October, 19 members of Congress sent a letter to President Trump urging him to repair the strained relationship between New Delhi and Washington. Members stressed that the 50% tariff on India had hurt American consumers and manufacturers as well as the US-India relationship.

Later in November, roughly two dozen lawmakers from the Democratic and Republican parties introduced a resolution in the House seeking strengthened US- India relations. The resolution — which was introduced by Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera — called for enhanced cooperation within the Quad, closer defence, technology and trade ties.

“When I was in India this past September, leading a delegation, I saw the tensions between the US and India. And certainly, President Trump has made some comments that have created some turbulence in the relationship. I thought it was very important for Congress, in a bipartisan way, to make a statement that the members of Congress, Democrats and Republicans, still see the US-India relationship as one of the most critical,” said Congressman Bera at the time in an exclusive conversation with HT.

HT earlier reported that US Senators privately pressed trade representative Jamieson Greer on the status of the US-India trade deal. Democratic Senator Mark Warner as well as Republican Senator Steve Daines questioned Greer at a closed door hearing held in front of the Senate Finance Committee.

Members of the Democratic party in both houses of Congress have added that ending the Trump administration’s tariffs on India comes as part of a broader effort to seize back the legislative branch’s authority over trade from the US President.