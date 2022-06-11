Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
300-400 Ukrainian troops trapped at Azot chemical plant in Severodonetsk

 A member of the Ukrainian troops stands on an armoured vehicle moving towards the front line in the city of Lysychansk in the eastern Ukraine region of Donbas on June 9, 2022. (AFP)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 11:20 PM IST
ANI |

Some 300-400 Ukrainian troops are blocked on the territory of the Severodonetsk Azot Association chemical plant, Rodion Miroshnik, the ambassador of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) to Russia said on Saturday.

"About 300-400 Ukrainian soldiers are now blocked at Azot. They are positioned near the first gatehouse of the chemical plant. Up to 500 civilians who were hiding from shelling in the plant's bomb shelter may also remain there. There are more civilians on the territory [of the plant], but they are in other parts of the plant," Miroshnik said on Telegram.

The ambassador noted that the troops demanded that a safe passage for them together with the hostages from the territory of the plant to the city of Lysychansk be provided; however, Miroshnik said, such demands are unacceptable and will not be discussed.

Nevertheless, the ambassador said that the contact with the soldiers is established and negotiations on the safe exit of civilians from the territory of the plant are currently underway. Miroshnik added that the Ukrainian troops "will be guaranteed their lives and adequate treatment in accordance with international requirements if they release the hostages and lay down their arms."

