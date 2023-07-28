Meghan Markle's ‘Suits’ sets new streaming record of viewership, four years after series end

Meghan Markle starrer drama series 'Suits' which ended in 2019, has seen a dramatic turnaround in its fortunes. According to Nielsen’s streaming ratings for June 26-July 2, Suits topped the title with 3.14 billion minutes viewed. The Witcher got the second place with 1.31 billion minutes viewed.

Meghan Markle(REUTERS)

With its huge numbers, Suits shattered the viewing time record for an acquired series which was previously held by "Manifest" with 2.49 billion minutes viewership in June 2021.

Interestingly, the numbers are only for the views on TV sets and those in the United States. It means, the minutes watched on computers or mobile devices not been counted which could possibly further increase the stats for "Suits".

The legal drama series "Suits" ran from 2011 to 2019 in which Meghan starred in the role of Rachel Zane. The series enthralled viewers for nine seasons but Meghan left after season 7 as she got engaged to Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry in 2017.

Meghan married Harry at Windsor Castle in May 2018. The couple have two children namely son Archie and daughter Lilibet.

Meghan and Harry have left their royal life in Britain and are currently living in California. The couple's relationship with the British Royal Family has been going downhill ever since. The release of Harry's memoir "Spare" further heightened the tensions as he made many disclosures and claims in the book which were blatantly against his relatives including his father King Charles III and brother Prince William.

Notably, there have been recent reports of Harry-Meghan being seriously worried about their future in America after the termination of their $20 million deal with Spotify. The couple are reportedly tensed about their finances and even contemplating moving back to England by striking a truce with their royal relatives.

