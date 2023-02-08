4 hospitalised after laptop battery catches fire on United Airlines flight

Four people on a United Airlines flight, including flight attendants, were rushed to hospital Tuesday after the battery pack of a passenger's laptop caught fire shortly after the plane took off from the San Diego International Airport. The plane returned safely and all four were treated for smoke inhalation, United States broadcaster CNN reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"United Airlines Flight 2664 returned safely to San Diego International Airport around 7.30 am local time after a customer's battery pack ignited," airline spokesperson Charles Hobart said.

Caroline Lipinski, a passenger, told a local news channel that a few minutes after take-off a bag belonging to someone in First Class began smoking. "He threw something on the ground and it was a battery charger pack or something from his laptop... it burst into fire," she said.

"There was smoke in the cabin... I was terrified," she added.

Stephan Jones, a third passenger, said some people 'were gasping... screaming' as flight attendants grabbed fire extinguishers and ran to the front of the plane.

The airline later thanked the crew for prioritising the safety of everyone on board. "We thank our crew for their quick actions in prioritizing the safety of everyone on board the aircraft and we are making arrangements to get our customers to their destinations," Hobart said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fire crews evacuated all passengers and crew, and four people were taken to the hospital. Two others declined further treatment. Flight attendants who are credited with containing the fire are among those taken to the hospital, CNN reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON