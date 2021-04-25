Home / World News / 4 including child killed as Zimbabwe Air Force helicopter crashes into house
world news

4 including child killed as Zimbabwe Air Force helicopter crashes into house

The Zimbabwe Air Force helicopter came down on a house in Arcturus, a farming area some 30 km east of the capital Harare.
Reuters | | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Harare
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 05:47 AM IST
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives after the unfortunate accident," Air Marshal Elson Moyo said.

An Air Force of Zimbabwe helicopter crashed on Friday, killing three crew members and a child on the ground as it came down on a house, the Air Force said in a statement.

The helicopter was on a training mission, with two pilots and a technician when it disappeared on the radar.

It came down on a house in Arcturus, a farming area some 30 km east of the capital Harare.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives after the unfortunate accident," Air Marshal Elson Moyo said.

Social media showed video of charred parts of the helicopter and security forces conducting an investigation.

Zimbabwe’s Air Force complains that its helicopters and fighter jets are old but they have not been able to buy new ones due to sanctions by Western countries.

An Air Force of Zimbabwe helicopter crashed on Friday, killing three crew members and a child on the ground as it came down on a house, the Air Force said in a statement.

The helicopter was on a training mission, with two pilots and a technician when it disappeared on the radar.

It came down on a house in Arcturus, a farming area some 30 km east of the capital Harare.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives after the unfortunate accident," Air Marshal Elson Moyo said.

Social media showed video of charred parts of the helicopter and security forces conducting an investigation.

Zimbabwe’s Air Force complains that its helicopters and fighter jets are old but they have not been able to buy new ones due to sanctions by Western countries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
zimbabwe helicopter crash
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP