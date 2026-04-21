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4 injured in clash at gurdwara in Germany; police launch probe

4 injured in clash at gurdwara in Germany; police launch probe

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 12:37 pm IST
PTI |
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London, Four people were injured after a clash broke out between two groups at a gurdwara in Germany's Moers city, prompting a large-scale security response, including special forces, according to German authorities and media reports.

4 injured in clash at gurdwara in Germany; police launch probe

The incident occurred around 2:20 pm local time on Sunday during prayer time at the Sikh community centre when an altercation broke out between two groups present at the site, the Wesel district police said in a press release.

"Four people sustained minor injuries, including one who suffered a cut," police said in the release issued on Sunday, adding that arrests have been made.

"Because witnesses reported hearing gunshots, special forces were called in. A police helicopter was also deployed for a time," the release said.

The police, however, have not confirmed the exact cause of the altercation or the nature of the reported gunshots.

Investigations by the criminal police and the public prosecutor's office are ongoing, the release added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
sikh community gurdwara clash germany
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