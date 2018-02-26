 4 killed after blast destroys shop and home in English city of Leicester | world news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 26, 2018-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

4 killed after blast destroys shop and home in English city of Leicester

The emergency services have cordoned off about 60 houses in the area, which was a mix of apartments and small shops.

world Updated: Feb 26, 2018 12:47 IST
Debris after what was described as a ‘major incident’ in Leicester, central England.
Debris after what was described as a ‘major incident’ in Leicester, central England.(AP Photo)

At least four people were killed and four more injured when a blast destroyed a convenience store and a home in the central English city of Leicester on Sunday, British police said.

“There are four confirmed fatalities at this stage and a number of people still undergoing treatment in hospital,” Leicestershire Police Superintendent Shane O’Neill said.

“We believe there may be people who have not yet been accounted for and rescue efforts continue in order to locate any further casualties,” O’Neill said.

The blast ripped through the building on Sunday night, destroying a shop on the ground floor and a two-storey apartment above it. There was no immediate indication that the explosion was linked to terrorism, police said.

Pictures and videos showed flames leaping into the sky from the site which was reduced to rubble.

more from world
Want to clear the air with a loved one? Take a cue from this video
Want to clear the air with a loved one? Take a cue from this video
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you