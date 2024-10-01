4 killed in central Israel's Jaffa in suspected terror attack | Top 10

Four people were killed and at least nine others injured in shooting incident in Jaffa, central Israel, on Tuesday evening, local media reported. Israeli police suspected the incident a "terror" attack. Israeli soldiers sleep on tanks in a staging area in northern Israel near the Israel-Lebanon border, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Baz Ratner)(AP)

Shortly after, a barrage of missile attacks from Iran targeted Israel, escalating tensions and pushing the Middle East towards a broader conflict.

Follow- Lebanon war live updates

Israel-Iran crisis top updates

• The Israeli military said Tuesday that Iran fired about 100 missiles at Israel. Air raid sirens went off across the country, and people were told to stay near bomb shelters.

• A US official warned of "severe consequences" to Iran launching ballistic missiles at Israel. US ships and aircraft are on standby in the region to assist Israel in case of an attack. Israel threatened to retaliate against Iran.

ALSO READ- Pentagon's ‘consequences’ warning to Iran as Israel, US agree on dismantling Hezbollah infra along Lebanon border

• Israeli army radio said that take-offs and landings at Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv have stopped.

• Meanwhile, Israel advised Lebanese citizens to evacuate border areas to avoid harm from limited ground operations against Hezbollah.

• On Tuesday, Israeli police reported a suspected "terror" shooting in Tel Aviv near the border with Jaffa, resulting in several casualties. Local media said at least four people were seriously injured.

• On the other hand, two vessels were damaged by Hamas missiles and a sea drone off Yemen's Red Sea port of Hodeidah, but the crews were reported safe.

ALSO READ- Indian Navy ships reach Iranian port for training amid West Asia tensions

• UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres called for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon, stressing the need to respect the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

• Hezbollah claimed responsibility for targeting an air base in Tel Aviv in retaliation for attacks on Lebanese civilians, marking the second operation linked to its slain leader.

• The US embassy in Israel advised its staff and their families to shelter in place due to warnings of missile attack from Iran.

• The US imposed sanctions on Hilltop Youth, a group of extremist settlers in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, and targeted two Israeli settlers for their involvement in violence against Palestinians.