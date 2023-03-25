Home / World News / 4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Myanmar

4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Myanmar

ANI |
Mar 25, 2023 06:36 PM IST

The earthquake hit at a depth of 10 km and 106 km North of Burma in Myanmar.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Representative image.
Representative image.

The earthquake hit at a depth of 10 km and 106 km North of Burma in Myanmar.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 25-03-2023, 17:33:44 IST, Lat: 22.86 & Long: 96.03, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 106km N of Burma, Myanmar," tweeted NCS.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
earthquake myanmar richter scale + 1 more
earthquake myanmar richter scale
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out