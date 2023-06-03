4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck 149km north-north-east (NNE) of Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

Afghanistan Earthquake: The NCS said that the earthquake at a depth of 10 Kilometres.(Representational)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The NCS said that the earthquake at a depth of 10 Kilometres occurred around 4 pm (India Time).

NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 03-06-2023, 15:55:02 IST, Lat: 35.84 & Long: 69.69, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 149km NNE of Kabul, Afghanistan "

In Afghanistan, an earthquake occurs every 2-3 weeks. On May 11, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit the 99-kilometre south-southwest of Fayzabad. Similarly, on May 9, a 4.3 magnitude quake was felt in Fayzabad, NCS informed.

Last month, the Taliban-led Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) reported that at least 42 people were killed and 54 others were injured in 13 provinces due to natural disasters over the previous month.

Shafiullah Rahimi, a spokesman for the Taliban-led ministry in a video said that 341 residential houses were entirely or partially destroyed, 19,573 acres of agricultural land were destroyed, and 1,354 cattle were lost in these regions, mainly due to flash floods during this period, Khaama Press reported.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to Khaama Press, the incidents took place in Kapisa, Maidan Wardak, Takhar, Badakhshan, Ghor, Kandahar, Kunar, Nuristan, Laghman, Paktia, Khost, Daikundi and Nangarhar.

As per the news report, Afghanistan is a nation that is prone to natural disasters like earthquakes, flooding, landslide, freezing winters and avalanches.

According to Taliban-led Disaster management ministry officials, more than 1000 people have been killed while more than 2000 others have been injured due to natural disasters over the past year, Khaama Press reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON