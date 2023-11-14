4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes South Sudan-Uganda border region
The quake that struck the border between South Sudan and Uganda on Monday was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck the area around the border between South Sudan and Uganda on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 8 km.
