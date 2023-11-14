Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes South Sudan-Uganda border region

4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes South Sudan-Uganda border region

Reuters |
Nov 14, 2023 01:00 AM IST

The quake that struck the border between South Sudan and Uganda on Monday was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck the area around the border between South Sudan and Uganda on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles). (Representative Image)

The quake was at a depth of 8 km.

earthquake uganda south sudan
