4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes South Sudan-Uganda border region

An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck the area around the border between South Sudan and Uganda on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles). (Representative Image)

The quake was at a depth of 8 km.

