5.9 magnitude earthquake shakes El Salvador

world news
Published on Nov 04, 2022 10:28 AM IST

Reuters |

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake shook El Salvador's coast on Thursday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele classified the earthquake as magnitude 5.9 via Twitter.

Topics
el salvador
