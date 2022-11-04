5.9 magnitude earthquake shakes El Salvador
Published on Nov 04, 2022 10:28 AM IST
El Salvador Earthquake: El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele classified the earthquake as magnitude.
Reuters |
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake shook El Salvador's coast on Thursday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).
El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele classified the earthquake as magnitude 5.9 via Twitter.
