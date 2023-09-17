Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / 5-year-old killed after Italian military jet crashes during exercise

5-year-old killed after Italian military jet crashes during exercise

Reuters |
Sep 17, 2023 03:29 AM IST

Victim's nine-year-old brother was seriously injured, while the two parents and the jet's pilot were not in life-threatening danger.

An Italian military jet crashed during an exercise in Turin, hitting a car in which an entire family was travelling and killing a five-year-old girl, Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said on Saturday.

Emergency personnel work on the scene where a jet of aerobatic demonstration team of the Italian Air Force the "Frecce Tricolori" (Tricolor Arrows) crashed during an exercise(Reuters)

Italian news agency AGI reported that the victim's nine-year-old brother was seriously injured, while the two parents and the jet's pilot were not in life-threatening danger.

"The ministry expresses its condolences to the family members," Crosetto said in a statement, adding he "had made available every facility and skill for the handling of the emergency and in support of any people involved".

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the pilot got out of the jet by jumping with a parachute. "A terrible tragedy. A prayer and a hug of heartfelt condolences," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
Topics
family parents exercise twitter emergency pilot support tragedy car crash defence minister prayer statement turin
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP