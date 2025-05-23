6 alternatives to Airbnb in Spain as short-term rental crackdown expands

Spain’s Consumer Rights Minister Pablo Bustinduy, on Monday, revealed the decision of the Consumer Rights Ministry to remove about 65,000 Airbnb listings in popular tourist spots of the country such as Madrid and Barcelona. The government cited reasons of violations in the form of missing license numbers, lack of distinction between individuals and corporations and differences between listed and official records. The move is part of a larger effort by the Spanish government to address the issue of over-tourism in the country which has led to an acute housing crisis- something the Spaniards blame lucrative short-term rentals for. 65,000 Airbnb listings in popular tourist spots of Spain have been removed.(UnSplash)

Airbnb plans on appealing against all such decisions made by the government which followed an investigation launched into their operations in December last year. A spokesperson from the company said, “No evidence of rule-breaking by hosts has been put forward, and the decision goes against EU and Spanish law, and a previous ruling by the Spanish Supreme Court.”

The company has pointed the root of the housing issue towards lack of construction in comparison to demand and does not believe that the crackdown will resolve any issues.

While the future of Airbnb listings in Spain remains uncertain, this could be an opportunity to become an ethical traveler by looking for more sustainable housing solutions when on the move.

Fairbnb

Local Europeans created Fairbnb in 2016 to counter Airbnb’s damaging effects. The website is designed in a way to promote fair travelling and compensation for tourists and locals alike. Anyone who is a local resident, abides by the laws of the location and agrees to follow a “one host, one house” principle is eligible to become a host on the website. The platform also routinely vets all listings to make sure they are functioning in a sustainable manner and has become a fairly popular means of arranging local accommodation.

Traditional bed and breakfasts

If culture and experience is what you’re looking for, then a traditional B&B might just be the right fit for you. Though Airbnb also started out on the principle of helping tourists live with locals, somewhere along the way that experience got dissolved in commercialization. However, a local bed and breakfast can still allow you to experience living in someone’s home, chatting with the owners and getting some excellent service while you’re at it.

Exchange homes

Websites like HomeExchange allow you to look for people who wish to travel to your hometown and are willing to engage in a simple trade of homes for certain agreed upon dates. This is a suitable option for those travelling with big families and looking for multi-room accommodations to live in. Besides helping someone else experience your hometown, you also experience a different culture by blending in with the local crowd in a sustainable fashion.

Housesitting

Looking after someone’s house might just be the key to experiencing a residential setting in a foreign land and this is exactly what housesitting entails. More often than not, people are on the lookout for someone to take care of their pets instead of leaving them in a pricey care center while they are out of town. Simply, hop on to websites like TrustedHousesitters, MindMyHouse or Nomador to connect with people looking for house-sitters.

Back to hostels, hotels and apartments

Though Airbnb originally became popular since it proved to be lighter on the pocket than traditional hotels, over time, with the amount of additional taxes and fees the platform charges has made the prices come at par with local hotels. Hostels can also be a cheap and better way to meet other like-minded people and possibly make friends for life. Certain neighborhoods now feature service apartments called aparthotels for those looking for more privacy but also do not wish to hamper long-term accommodation in the process.

Surfing couches

Couchsurfing, though a bit more rugged in nature, can also be a suitable option for those who like to be on their feet while on vacation. Though there are certain factors to be considered before resting on this option, it can prove to be handy for people who aren’t too picky about their needs and are good at convincing people to let them crash at their place for some time.

By Stuti Gupta