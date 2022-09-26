6 dead, 20 wounded as gunman opens fire at school in Russia's Izhevsk: Report

A gunman opened fire on Monday at a school in the Russian city of Izhevsk, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.

According to the governor and local police, the gunman shot himself, Associated Press reported. The school has been evacuated and area around it has been fenced off, the official said.

In a statement on Telegram, Governor Alexander Brechalov of the Udmurtia region, of which Izhevsk is the capital, said he had arrived at the city’s School No. 88. Security services and ambulance teams were also present.

