close_game
close_game
News / World News / 1 killed, 8 injured in shooting attack in Jerusalem

1 killed, 8 injured in shooting attack in Jerusalem

Reuters |
Nov 30, 2023 12:38 PM IST

Police said that the two suspected attackers “were neutralised on the spot.”

At least one woman was killed and eight other people were wounded in a shooting attack during rush hour at the entrance to Jerusalem on Thursday, Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said.

Israeli security forces take aim during clashes with Palestinian protesters in the Wadi Joz neighbourhood in east Jerusalem(File/ AFP)
Israeli security forces take aim during clashes with Palestinian protesters in the Wadi Joz neighbourhood in east Jerusalem(File/ AFP)

"Two terrorists who arrived at the scene in a vehicle armed with weapons fired at civilians at a bus stop, and they were neutralized by security forces and a civilian who were nearby," Israeli police said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

A large number of ambulances and police converged on the scene and police said they were searching the area to make sure there were no other attackers.

The U.S. ambassador to Israel condemned the shooting.

"Abhorrent terrorist attack in Jerusalem this morning. We unequivocally condemn such brutal violence," said Ambassador Jack Lew.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out