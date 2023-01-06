6 women, 18 passengers injured killed in bus accident in Nepal

At least six women died and 18 other passengers were injured after a bus they were travelling in veered off a cliff in Western Nepal's Palpa district, police said.

The accident took place on the Saljhandi-Dhorpatan road section on Thursday.

The bus en route to Khursane from Saljhandi in Rupandehi district fell some 60 metres down the road at Madhuban region, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

All six passengers who died on the spot were women, the report said, quoting police officials.

Rem Bahadur Rana, the chairman of ward 8 of the rural municipality, informed that a team of police and locals rescued the injured, it said.

The injured are being treated at the Lumbini Provincial Hospital in Butwal.

The rescue team faced difficulties while recovering the bodies and helping the injured, three of whom were crushed under the bus, due to poor weather conditions.

Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal condoled the death of the women and wished a speedy recovery to those who sustained injuries in the accident.

“I express my heartfelt condolences to the passengers who died in the Palpa bus accident last night and express my deepest condolences to the relatives of the deceased. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. I sincerely appeal to everyone to play a role in making public transport safe,” he tweeted.

Road accidents are very common in Nepal and occur mainly due to poorly maintained roads and vehicles.

