Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 6.0-magnitude quake hits eastern Taiwan
world news

6.0-magnitude quake hits eastern Taiwan

The earthquake struck off the coast at around 5.46pm (local time), with epicentre identified around 56 kilometres east of Hualien County Hall, according to the Central Weather Bureau.
The focal depth of the earthquake was 19.4 km.(Representative image)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 03:47 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit off the coast of eastern Taiwan on Monday evening, according to the Central Weather Bureau. The quake struck off the coast at around 5.46pm (local time), with epicentre identified around 56 kilometres east of Hualien County Hall, the weather bureau said. The focal depth of the earthquake was 19.4 km.

"The shaking lasted for a good 20 seconds with the ground moving left and right," AFP quoted its reporter in Taipei as saying.

According to India's National Center for Seismology, the earthquake was of magnitude 6.1 which occurred 124 km south-southeast of Taipei, Taiwan at around 3.16pm IST.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taiwan
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP