6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near Indonesia's Sulawesi

AFP |
Feb 26, 2025 06:48 AM IST

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck near Sulawesi, Indonesia, with no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

A shallow 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit near the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey said, with no damage or casualties immediately reported.

According to the US Geological Survey, a shallow 6.1-magnitude earthquake occurred on Wednesday close to the Indonesian island of Sulawesi; no immediate reports of damage or injuries were made.(Unsplash/representative)
According to the US Geological Survey, a shallow 6.1-magnitude earthquake occurred on Wednesday close to the Indonesian island of Sulawesi; no immediate reports of damage or injuries were made.(Unsplash/representative)

The tremor hit at 6:55 am local time (2255 GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) with the epicentre offshore near North Sulawesi province, according to the USGS.

The country's meteorological agency gave a lower magnitude of 6.0 and said there was no potential for a tsunami.

The vast archipelago nation experiences frequent earthquakes due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates collide that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

A magnitude-6.2 quake that shook Sulawesi in January 2021 killed more than 100 people and left thousands homeless.

In 2018, a magnitude-7.5 quake and subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi killed more than 2,200 people.

And in 2004, a magnitude-9.1 quake struck Aceh province, causing a tsunami and killing more than 170,000 people in Indonesia.

