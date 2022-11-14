Home / World News / 6.1-magnitude earthquake off central Japan, no tsunami advisory

6.1-magnitude earthquake off central Japan, no tsunami advisory

world news
Updated on Nov 14, 2022 02:14 PM IST

Japan Earthquake: 6.1-magnitude quake off central Japan, no tsunami advisory

Japan Earthquake: 6.1-magnitude quake off central Japan, no tsunami advisory.
Japan Earthquake: 6.1-magnitude quake off central Japan, no tsunami advisory.
AFP |

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake was detected off central Japan on Monday, shaking Tokyo and other cities, officials said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The epicentre of the quake was off central Mie prefecture with a depth of about 350 kilometres (217 miles), the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
japan earthquake
japan earthquake

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out