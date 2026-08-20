Patrick Clancy-Rachel Danis timeline: Lindsay Clancy trial puts 2022 NY trip under scanner; new wife quits Facebook

A PEOPLE magazine report noted that Patrick was in tech sales. He works for Microsoft. The report mentioned that Patrick was often on the road as work trips selling software kept him away from home for a good part of the year.

However, the trial has led to unfounded public speculations about Patrick having an affair with Rachel before Lindsay took the kids' lives. Now, a 2022 work trip to New York has caught the public's attention and further fueled these rumors surrounding the two.

Patrick Clancy and his new wife, Dr Rachel Danis , have been subjected to fresh public scrutiny amid the Lindsay Clancy trial . While Patrick moved to New York in 2023, months after Lindsay killed their children – Cora, Dawson, and Callan, he began dating Rachel in 2024. The two tied the knot in April 2026, months before Lindsay's trial over the children's murder began in Massachusetts.

The report further noted that Patrick had gone to New York City in November 2022 for two days, returning on the evening of November 3, 2022, before heading out to San Francisco for a four-day trip.

Notably, Dr Rachel Danis also joined the Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York (RMA of New York) in 2022. This has led to online buzz of Patrick and Rachel's paths possibly crossing in New York while he was still married to Lindsay.

Patrick Clancy-Rachel Danis speculations One Facebook profile wrote about Patrick Clancy and Rachel Danis “In mid to late November 2022, just a month and a half before the tragedy he went on a work trip to New York as we all know. Rachel Danis was obviously already living and working there after joining RMA of New York as a reproductive endocrinologist in October 2022.”

“Fast forward to May 2023, just four months after the tragedy, and he moves directly to Manhattan New York. It was reported Patrick and Rachel didn’t start dating until February 2024 but they could have been seeing each other prior and **why would he move there 4 months after the tragedy? Don’t say he was grieving and trying to get away, we all know because he was cheating on his wife and wanted a new life it’s obvious! Then, in April 2026, right before the trial, they officially got married and that timing carries massive legal weight. If they remained unmarried, prosecutors or the defense attorney could have called her to the stand to testify under oath about their relationship timeline, probing whether they were secretly seeing each other prior to reported dates. It doesn't matter that she wasn't physically in Massachusetts during the tragedy, witness testimony can still be used to establish state of mind, intent, and timeline inconsistencies. By marrying her right before trial, spousal privilege now legally shields her from being forced onto the stand as a witness. Connecting all these pieces in such a tight window raises MAJOR questions!,” the person added.

Another said “Patrick started working for Microsoft in 2020 in enterprise/business software. He admitted that he was traveling for “work trips,” including trips to New York. Rachel Danis was already a fertility doctor in NYC, joining RMA of New York in 2022. Then January 2023 happens. And by May 2023, barely 100 DAYs after his three children died and wife almost died Patrick moved from Massachusetts to MANHATTAN. Fast forward and he eventually marries Rachel, a NYC fertility doctor.”

“Now before anyone twists my words: I am NOT saying this proves they knew each other beforehand. I haven’t seen evidence proving Rachel, RMA, or Mount Sinai was connected to Patrick’s Microsoft work. But here are some questions I have: When did Patrick’s NYC work trips actually start? What companies or organizations was he visiting? When did he and Rachel ACTUALLY meet? And why Manhattan only months after everything happened?,” they asked.

“Maybe every bit of it has a completely innocent explanation. But when a man was already traveling to NYC for “work,” then moves there months after losing his children, and eventually marries a woman who was already working there…I’m sorry, but I want to see the FULL timeline,” the person further said.