6.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Turkey, Syria again
Updated on Feb 20, 2023 11:13 PM IST
Turkey earthquake: A 7.8-magnitude tremor on February 6 and its aftershocks have killed more than 41,000 people in Turkey and left millions without homes.
Bloomberg | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey’s southeastern Hatay province, the Istanbul-based Kandilli Observatory said on Twitter. The quake was at a depth of 7.7km, it said.
Hatay was one of the ten provinces hit by twin deadly quakes on Feb. 6 that killed over 41,000 people in Turkey and thousands more in neighboring Syria.
