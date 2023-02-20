6.4-magnitude earthquake jolts Turkey, Syria again

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey’s southeastern Hatay province, the Istanbul-based Kandilli Observatory said on Twitter. The quake was at a depth of 7.7km, it said.

Hatay was one of the ten provinces hit by twin deadly quakes on Feb. 6 that killed over 41,000 people in Turkey and thousands more in neighboring Syria.

