6.6 magnitude earthquake strikes in Atlantic Ocean near northern Caribbean

Jul 11, 2023 03:20 AM IST

The earthquake was felt on several islands, including Puerto Rico. No damage was immediately reported.

A 6.6 magnitude earthquake struck Monday in the Atlantic Ocean near the northern Caribbean, causing some buildings to lightly sway in the region..

The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km. (Representative)

The quake struck at a shallow depth of six miles (10 kilometers), according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was located about 170 miles (270 kilometers) north-northeast of Antigua and Barbuda.

