7 deaths in UK among AstraZeneca jab recipients after blood clots
"Out of the 30 reports up to and including 24 March, sadly 7 have died," the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said in a statement sent to AFP.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 02:03 PM IST
The UK medical regulator said Saturday that out of 30 people who suffered blood clots after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, seven have died.
"Out of the 30 reports up to and including 24 March, sadly 7 have died," the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said in a statement sent to AFP.