'7 Indian jets turned to scrap': Pakistan PM Sharif's claim at UNGA

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday claimed that Pakistani fighter jets “turned 7 Indian jets into scrap” during a military conflict with India earlier this year. Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).(AFP)

Sharif praised his country's air force, referring to its pilots as "falcons" who had taken flight and destroyed the Indian aircraft.

“Our falcons took flight and turned 7 Indian jets into scrap,” Sharif said at the UN General Assembly.

Pakistan often claimed it had shot down five Indian Air Force jets, but these assertions have been repeatedly dismissed by India as “baseless,” with no evidence provided by Pakistan to support the claims.

“In May this year, my country confronted unprovoked aggression from the eastern front. Our response was in accordance with self-defence. We sent them back in humiliation," Shehbaz Sharif claimedOperation Sindoor was a military operation launched by India on May 7, 2025, in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed 26 innocent lives on Indian soil.

India's retaliatory operation involved coordinated air and missile strikes targeting nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Kashmir (PoK) through precision strikes.

India's response was measured, non-escalatory, and focused on terror infrastructure, avoiding civilian and military targets.

India agreed to the cessation of hostilities after Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called his Indian counterpart.

Sharif meets US President Donald Trump

Earlier, Sharif, along with Pakistan army chief Asim Munir, met US President Donald Trump at the White House, where they discussed regional security, counter-terrorism cooperation and other issues.

Shehbaz, the first Pakistani prime minister to visit the White House in six years, described Trump as a "man of peace" for his "sincere efforts" to end conflicts around the globe and lauded his “courageous and decisive" leadership in facilitating a ceasefire between Pakistan and India, according to a statement from the PM Office.