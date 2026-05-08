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7 Indian-origin persons deported over extortion-related crimes

After names of those deported were released by Canadian police, it has led to strong anti-India comments online after six of them shared the same last name

Published on: May 08, 2026 02:43 pm IST
By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
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Toronto: A release from a Canadian police outfit listing seven Indian-origin persons allegedly in extortion-related violence, has triggered a xenophobic reaction as six of them shared the same last name.

The collage posted by Canadian police of the seven Indian-origin persons charged with alleged extortion-related crimes. (Credit: Surrey Police Service)

The release from Surrey Police Service (SPS) came on Wednesday and featured the six individuals, almost all of whom were subsequently removed from the country by the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA). Their photos were posted by SPS, identifying them as Hanspreet Singh, Harshdeep Singh, Harjot Singh, Taranveer Singh, Lovebir Singh, Dayajeet Billing and Prabhjot Singh.

SPS said the photos were released “after determining that the disclosure is necessary to assist with the ongoing police investigations of one or more extortion and related firearms incidents”. It added that it was “seeking additional witnesses, victims, or associates to come forward with relevant information regarding the activities of these individuals”.

However, the post resulted in a series of comments that were either virulently anti-Indian and or attacking Canada’s Sikh community, with several calling for deportations.

“This arrest and charge reflect the determined work of our officers to hold those responsible for gun violence accountable,” SPS’ chief constable Norm Lipinski said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Anirudh Bhattacharyya

Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

sikh community toronto
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