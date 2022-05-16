Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
1 dead as IED blast rocks busy Karachi market, several hurt
world news

1 dead as IED blast rocks busy Karachi market, several hurt

According to footage aired on several Pakistan TV channels, vehicles suffered damages due to the blast. 
The site where the blast took place in Pakistan's Karachi. (Twitter/Samaa TV)
Updated on May 16, 2022 11:21 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

At least one person died and 11 others were injured after a blast rocked a busy Karachi market on Monday, Pakistan daily Dawn reported. The blast took place due to an improvised explosive device, the police statement said. 

A pick up van and other vehicles were damaged in the blast which took place near the New Memon Mosque in Karachi's Kharadar area. The Counter Terrorism unit and the bomb disposal squad have been rushed to the site of the blast, according to Pakistan media reports. The Sindh administration has directed the city hospitals to treat the injured on an emergency basis. 

Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has sought a report from the police chief on the blast incident. 

This is the second blast to have rocked the city in three days. One person had died and 13 were injured in a blast inside a commercial locality of Saddar last Thursday. 

 

Topics
pakistan karachi
