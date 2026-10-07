7 injured in stabbing attack at Poland high school, teen suspect arrested

Police in Poland have arrested a 19-year-old man after a knife attack at a high school left several people injured on Wednesday.

Seven people stabbed in Poland high school. (AFP)

The attack took place at a school in Ostroleka, about 20 km (12 miles) north of the capital Warsaw. Police released a blurred photograph of the suspect after his arrest, news agency AGP reported.

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Ostroleka prosecutor Elzbieta Lukasiewicz said both students and teachers were among those injured.

“It appears that the boy went into the school and attacked the students and teachers with a dangerous tool,” Lukasiewicz told news channel TVN24.

“Based on the information I have, eight people were injured,” she said.

Poland's PAP news agency, citing the fire department, reported that those injured included three adults and five teenagers.