8 killed after a 5-storey building collapses in Egypt's Cairo

Reuters |
Jul 17, 2023 06:22 PM IST

The building in the Hadayek el Kobba neighbourhood north of central Cairo was in a densely built area of informal housing.

At least eight people were killed on Monday when a five-storey building in the Egyptian capital Cairo collapsed, a security officer at the scene and state media said.

Emergency and rescue personnel search for survivors in the rubble of the building that collapsed. (REUTERS)

The building in the Hadayek el Kobba neighbourhood north of central Cairo was in a densely built area of informal housing, where rescue workers searched through the rubble for survivors.

Building collapses are common in Egypt due to poor construction standards in many areas.

Topics
cairo building collapse
