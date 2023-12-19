6.2-magnitude China earthquake kills 95 in Gansu and Qinghai provinces

China earthquake latest updates: At least 95 were killed in a magnitude 6.2 earthquake in northwest China's Gansu and Qinghai provinces, reported state news agency. Xinhua News Agency said 86 died in the province of Gansu and another nine in neighbouring Qinghai province in the earthquake, which occurred late on Monday evening. The earthquake caused significant damage, including collapsed houses, and sent people running into the street for safety. (Pic for representational purpose only)

The report claimed over 200 people were injured in the province after the strong, shallow earthquake struck. According to Xinhua, nine people were also killed and 124 injured in the city of Haidong in the neighbouring province of Qinghai.

State media Global Times reported Chinese President Xi Jinping issued important instructions regarding the earthquake, demanding full-scale search and rescue efforts, proper resettlement of affected people, and maximum efforts to ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

China earthquake causes severe damages

The earthquake caused severe damage, including collapsed houses, and sent people running into the street for safety, the news agency said. Rescue work was underway early on Tuesday.

The earthquake, which was logged as magnitude 5.9 by the US Geological Survey and magnitude 6.2 by Xinhua, struck in Gansu province near the border with Qinghai province, where Haidong is located.

Power and water supplies were disrupted in some local villages, the report added. Fallen ceilings and other debris could be seen in videos posted on social media.

Epicentre of China earthquake

The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers at 11:59pm local time Monday, according to the USGS, which revised the magnitude downward after initially reporting 6.0.

Officials launched an emergency response and dispatched rescue personnel to the area just after the quake, and provincial leaders were also en route, Xinhua reported.

According to USGS, the earthquake occurred some 100 kilometres southwest of Gansu province's capital, Lanzhou, and was followed by several smaller aftershocks.

Earthquakes are not uncommon in China. In August, a shallow 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck eastern China, injuring 23 people and collapsing dozens of buildings.

(With inputs from agencies)