Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China

Reuters |
Dec 18, 2023 09:50 PM IST

The epicenter of the quake was at a distance of 102 kilometers west-southwest of Lanzhou, China, the EMSC said.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Gansu-Qinghai border region in China on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (ESMC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 35 kilometers.
The quake was at a depth of 35 kilometers.

The quake was at a depth of 35 kilometers (21.75 miles) and the epicenter of the quake was at a distance of 102 kilometers west-southwest of Lanzhou, China, the EMSC said.

