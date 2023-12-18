Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Gansu-Qinghai border region in China on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (ESMC) said. The quake was at a depth of 35 kilometers.

the epicenter of the quake was at a distance of 102 kilometers west-southwest of Lanzhou, China, the EMSC said.