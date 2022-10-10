Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 952,000 people arrived from Ukraine in Feb-Aug period, Germany says

952,000 people arrived from Ukraine in Feb-Aug period, Germany says

world news
Published on Oct 10, 2022 11:44 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Most arrived in March (431,000) and April (198,000) -- the first two months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine War: A woman walks past a burning apartment building after shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine. (File image)
Reuters |

Some 952,000 people arrived in Germany from Ukraine in the February-August period of this year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Monday.

Most arrived in March (431,000) and April (198,000) -- the first two months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the office added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis ukraine war
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP