A big blow to Prince Harry? Duke of Sussex's close ally Johnny Hornby resigns from former's charity after 11 years

Johnny Hornby, one of Prince Harry's dedicated allies, has reportedly stepped down from the latter’s charity, Sentebale, after 11 years. Johnny was also the chairman on the charity's board for the past five years.

Johnny Hornby, one of Prince Harry's dedicated allies, has reportedly stepped down from the latter’s charity, Sentebale (REUTERS/Toby Melville, Sky News screenshot/YouTube)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The charity, founded by Harry and Prince Seeiso, helps young people and children affected by HIV/AIDS in southern Africa lead healthy lives. Johnny’s resignation is being considered a major blow to Harry by the British media, considering he was a close ally of the Duke of Sussex. Johnny is said to have played a key role in making broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson write an apology to Harry and Meghan Markle after Jeremy said he hated the Duchess of Sussex on a "cellular level." However, Johnny denied these claims. He told the Mirror, “Jeremy’s decision to apologise to Meghan for what he had said was entirely his ..and anyone who knows Jeremy as I do - knows he’s never told what to do by anyone else."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Confirming his resignation, Johnny said, "I have spent 11 years with Sentebale and 5 of them as Chairman - it’s a wonderful charity trying to do all it can to help the life chances of young people in Lesotho and Botswana either infected with or effected by HIV.”

"The work the teams do in country is incredible and I hope the charity - now under Sophie’s leadership - will go on to be even more effective in helping young lives. It’s been a privilege to work with Sentebale over more than a decade,” he added.

Harry is believed to have paid tribute to Johnny, appreciating his "leadership and vision,” and his "dedication, partnership and friendship". Harry and Prince Seeiso thanked him for helping Sentebale to "deliver holistic support to thousands in Lesotho and Botswana,” and also for his "incredible" commitment to young people and children of southern Africa.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON