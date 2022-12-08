A cute revelation from Harry-Meghan's docuseries: They met on Instagram

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 08, 2022 06:17 PM IST

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Sharing details of how they met in their Netflix series, Prince Harry says he first spotted Meghan Markle on a friend's Instagram.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

One small revelation from the first half of the Harry & Meghan docuseries released is that the couple initially encountered each other for the first time on Instagram. In an interview with the BBC in 2017 to mark their engagement, the couple explained how they met the previous year, with Prince Harry stating that they were introduced by a mutual friend and it was "a blind date for sure".

Meghan Markle had then said, "Yes, it was definitely a set up. It was a blind date."

Sharing details of how they met in their Netflix series, Prince Harry says he first spotted Meghan Markle on a friend's Instagram.

"Meghan and I met over Instagram," Prince Harry said.

"I was scrolling through my feed and someone who was a friend had this video of the two of them, it was like a Snapchat," Prince Harry said, describing seeing an image of Meghan Markle with the dog ears filter.

"That was the first thing. I was like 'who is that?"' Meghan Markle then says she received an email from their mutual friend saying Prince Harry had seen the post/

The pair then exchanged numbers and were "constantly in touch" before they went on a first date in London.

