Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / ‘A force for global good’: PM Modi on Quad Leaders' Summit after China calls it 'closed clique'
world news

‘A force for global good’: PM Modi on Quad Leaders' Summit after China calls it 'closed clique'

PM Modi said he would be happy to discuss issues like supply chain, global security, climate action, Covid response or tech cooperation with his Quad counterparts.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 12:13 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Quad will work as a 'force for global good' since the cooperation among the four countries will ensure peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific as well as the entire world. During the opening remarks ahead of the first in-person Quad Leaders' Summit, PM Modi said the four nations met for the time after the disastrous Tsunami of 2004 to help the Indo-Pacific region and now they are meeting when the world is fighting against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

“Today, when the world is fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic, we have come here once again as Quad for the welfare of humanity,” he said.

The prime minister further stated that the Quad vaccine initiative will help Indo-Pacific nations. Noting the shared democratic values of Quad nations, PM Modi said he would be happy to discuss issues like supply chain, global security, climate action, Covid response or tech cooperation with his Quad counterparts.

“In a way, our Quad will work as a 'force for global good',” he added.

PM Modi's comment on the objective of Quad comes in the backdrop of China's criticism of the grouping. Earlier today, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian called Quad “a closed, exclusive clique targeting other countries.” 

RELATED STORIES

US President Joe Biden said that the concrete commitments by Quad leaders on a shared and positive agenda for free and open Indo-Pacific are making excellent progress. Speaking from the East Room of the White House, Biden announced a new Quad fellowship for students from each of our Quad countries to pursue advanced degrees in leading stem programs in the United States.

Calling for a free and open Indo-Pacific, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called the Quad a “very important initiative” by the four nations that believe in fundamental rights. “Till date, Quad has given its absolute cooperation in big sectors, be it regional challenges or Covid-19,” Suga said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi quad meeting joe biden australian pm scott morrison
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Joe Biden meets Narendra Modi, says ties destined to be ‘stronger, closer and tighter’

PM Modi-Prez Biden bilateral summit: List of all attendees

'Known you for a long time,' says Biden, PM Modi praises US Prez's vision

‘Met to reaffirm strategic partnership…’: US VP Harris on talks with PM Modi
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP