‘A force for global good’: PM Modi on Quad Leaders' Summit after China calls it 'closed clique'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Quad will work as a 'force for global good' since the cooperation among the four countries will ensure peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific as well as the entire world. During the opening remarks ahead of the first in-person Quad Leaders' Summit, PM Modi said the four nations met for the time after the disastrous Tsunami of 2004 to help the Indo-Pacific region and now they are meeting when the world is fighting against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

“Today, when the world is fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic, we have come here once again as Quad for the welfare of humanity,” he said.

The prime minister further stated that the Quad vaccine initiative will help Indo-Pacific nations. Noting the shared democratic values of Quad nations, PM Modi said he would be happy to discuss issues like supply chain, global security, climate action, Covid response or tech cooperation with his Quad counterparts.

“In a way, our Quad will work as a 'force for global good',” he added.

PM Modi's comment on the objective of Quad comes in the backdrop of China's criticism of the grouping. Earlier today, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian called Quad “a closed, exclusive clique targeting other countries.”

US President Joe Biden said that the concrete commitments by Quad leaders on a shared and positive agenda for free and open Indo-Pacific are making excellent progress. Speaking from the East Room of the White House, Biden announced a new Quad fellowship for students from each of our Quad countries to pursue advanced degrees in leading stem programs in the United States.

Calling for a free and open Indo-Pacific, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called the Quad a “very important initiative” by the four nations that believe in fundamental rights. “Till date, Quad has given its absolute cooperation in big sectors, be it regional challenges or Covid-19,” Suga said.